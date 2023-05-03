The last home match of the first team’s season saw the Llŷn side turn in a fluid performance to beat Denbigh 67-12 in the Admiral National League.One North.
Credit must be given to visitors Denbigh. They brought a full squad to Pwllheli and earned considerable respect from the home supporters as they never gave up.
They scored two well taken tries and only staunch home defence limited their try tally. Despite their league standing their commitment to fulfilling their fixtures epitomises what rugby should be about.
The set pieces were strongly contested throughout the game and both sides earned a good supply of quality possession.
In the loose however Pwllheli’s younger pack were quicker to the ball and this was a key component of the home side’s success.
Denbigh started the game strongly and dominated territorially in the opening minutes. Pwllheli’s well structured defence held out and they soon began to threaten using the pace of their youthful backline.
As the game developed Pwllheli started scoring tries on a regular basis. They eventually scored no fewer than 11 with Dei Owen and Elgan Pugh scoring a brace apiece.
The other tries were scored by hooker Alan Roberts, fly half Now Williams , prop Martin Jones, Ilan Jones and Osian Humphreys.
Captain Harri Roberts who had been on the bench also crossed the line.
The home side managed six conversion – one each by Alan Roberts and Nick Butterworth and four by scrum half Danial Williams.
The match was however not as one sided as the score suggests. In the second period Denbigh scored two well taken tries one of which was successfully converted.
Pwllheli however countered and regained their ascendancy and the game ended with Pwllheli deserving their bonus point win.
As always Pwllheli were grateful for the support of the matchday sponsors – H W Humphreys of Porthmadog. Given these difficult economic times such financial support is fundamental to club’s maintaining balanced budgets.
The firsts play Ruthin away on Saturday before travelling to Llandudno on Wednesday, 10 May.
The last home fixture this season is on Friday, 5 May when Pwllheli’s Seconds host Bethesda. Kick off is at 7.30pm.