Clwb Rygbi Porthmadog's Ioan Gwilym has decided to step down as first team manager at the end of the season.
Port have made an impressive return to the league with a top half finish likely and a semi final of the North Wales Cup 3 at Menai Bridge to look forward to on Saturday.
Gwilym, who voiced that it had not been an easy decision said: "Ahead of the weekend I would like to announce that I will be stepping down as matchday team manager after this season because of off-field personal commitments.
"This isn’t a full goodbye as I will still continue my committee role, but can not continue to fully commit to matchday rugby and do the role justice.
"It has not been an easy decision; Porthmadog RFC has been a massive part of my life and we’ve gone through some major highs and lows together since I re-joined as a senior in 2011 following many happy years as a junior player until I moved away for education.
"The early days were quite crazy, the red cards, the taxis on the Porthmadog side line to take some of the boys home 10 minutes from full time before their tags kicked in and all the free-for-alls!
"We have come leaps and bounds with our discipline since those early days!
"Disbanding in 2016 was a major low point, with no junior set up at that time and dwindling senior numbers, the unfortunate decision was made to pull out of the league.
"In 2019 a small core of us got together to restart the fire in Porthmadog rugby.
"We must have seen well over 100 players turn out for us in the last few years and I’m grateful for each and everyone who has put on the red and blue over those short years to get us to where we are today.
"I hope that we are now in a stable enough position for others to take the reins on all the Saturdays for many seasons to come.
"The friends and connections I’ve made through rugby will last a lifetime, it truly is a unique sport, nothing comes close to it.
"It has been a privilege to manage Port for the best part of a decade, and what makes it harder to leave is that we are not a rugby team in Porthmadog, we’re a family.
"I’m so proud of the boys for this season, one of the most proactive teams in North Wales, who have gone anywhere at anytime for a game of rugby to ensure the fixtures are filled regardless of the field issues at home.
"It looks as if we are going to finish in the top half of the table and a massive semi final at Menai Bridge to come on Saturday.
"Win or lose I’ll be proud of the boys but nothing would make me happier that getting to the final at Nant Conwy later in the month, and you know what, we deserve it."