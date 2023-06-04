CLWB Rygbi Porthmadog recently held their award presentation evening following their successful return to the Admiral National League 3 North West.

The awards were kindly sponsored by local people and businesses.

Player of the Year sponsored by Malcolm Dobson – Caron Jones

Players’ Player sponsored by Belyn Financial Services / Martin Emmanuel – Daniel Thomas

Special Contribution sponsored by Simon Montague / Welcome Furniture – Ioan Gwilym

Chairman’s Award for most committed player sponsored by Dylan Roberts – Richard Williams

Most Improved Player sponsored by Teulu Buckley (Sue Buckley / Nathan Buckley – Osian Wyn Vanstone

Most Promising Player sponsored by Hufen Ia Cynfal / Nia Bont – Cian Pugh-Jones

Top Try Scorer sponsored by Harbour Stoves / Marc Jones – Ewart Williams, Ben Humphreys, Martin Williams, Ciron Price

President’s Award for Clubman of the year sponsored by Tenby Tourers / Peter Mooney – Malcolm Dobson