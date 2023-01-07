A CLWB Rygbi Porthmadog player is planning a 140-mile cycle ride to support Doddie Aid.
In February, four riders from North Wales will ride from Cardiff To Edinburgh raising money for Doddie Aid in support of Motor Neuron Disease. The team will call at various rugby clubs throughout the country on the way north.
The official route doesn’t visit North Wales this year so Port player Ben Humphreys has plotted his own route to visit eight rugby clubs throughout Gwynedd to fly the flag for North Wales and show support.
Ben will leave Trawsfynydd on Friday, 3 February and in 48 hours aims to ride 140 miles visiting clubs at Dolgellau, Bala, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Bethesda, Bangor, Caernarfon, Pwllheli and finishing in Porthmadog.
Doddie Aid is a mass-participation exercise event founded by former Scotland captain, Rob Wainwright, that lasts for six weeks from 1 January.
The event raises funds for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation which invests in research to find meaningful treatments for Motor Neuron Disease (MND).
Over the last two years, the event has seen over 30,000 participants cover 4 million miles and raise over £2 million for the Foundation.