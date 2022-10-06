Positive attacking play pays off for Aberystwyth Youths against Llangwm
Aberystwyth Youths 24 Llangwm Youths 12
Aberystwyth started against a stiff wind but took the game to the visitors.
This early dominance saw the first points of the game as flanker Dafydd Llŷr Hywel crossed in the corner.
From the restart the dominance maintained and most of the play was in the Llangwm half although fullback Gwion Hefin was tested with some high kicks in the wind.
Good interplay between forwards and backs saw Dafydd Llŷr cross for his second try, which was converted by outside half Euros Lloyd.
As the half progressed the strong scrum for Aberystwyth gave number 8 Owen Jones the opportunity to pick up and score under the posts, with Euros Lloyd converting.
The closing period of the half saw snake hips Dafydd Llŷr slide in at the corner again for his third try of the game.
Aberystwyth, with the elements in the second half, took the foot off the gas slightly and with the entire bench changed it upset the rhythm slightly which allowed Llangwm back in the game.
This resulted in a try for the visitors, the game was a more even event and some ill-discipline from Aberystwyth saw them receiving a yellow card.
It was during this period Llangwm scored their second try, which was converted.
The rest of the half was a scrappier affair with both sides attacking and defending well.
