With the pitch and its surrounds looking in prime condition following the hard work of the ground committee the match kicked off in sweltering heat.
PWLLHELI RC 28 CAERNARFON RFC 21, Admiral National League 1 North
Local rivals Caernarfon started much the stronger. Their well organised pack provided a stream of possession to their backs and it was no surprise when Caernarfon took the lead with a well taken try.
The lead was extended soon after with a well slotted penalty.
Pwllheli gradually raised their game with John Pugh very evident and effective in their counterattacks.
The home pack began winning the 50/50 encounters and scrum half Danial Williams served his backline with an increasing amount of fast quality ball.
From 20 minutes in to the match Pwllheli asserted their ascendancy and scored four unanswered tries, two d by veteran centre Nick Butterworth while stalwart John Pugh and captain Jak Jones scored one each.
It was good to have long term Pwllheli player and ace goalkicker Osian Jones back on the pitch and he duly converted all four touch downs. His long range touch kicks were also a big bonus.
With less than 20 minutes to go Pwllheli made a raft of substitutions and the visitors grasped the opportunity and scored two well taken tries. They earned a deserved bonus point with a last minute penalty.
This was a hard fought encounter for both teams and they can both take pluses from the contest.
Unfortunately and for diverse reasons Pwllheli had to call off both the Seconds and Youth scheduled league matches.
The First XV are away to COBRA on Saturday. The bus will be leaving the club at 10.45am. Supporters welcome. The second team host Caernarfon whilst the youth team are away at Bangor.