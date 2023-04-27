Matches between the two clubs are never for the faint hearted and this Admiral National League 1 North fixture was no exception with visitors Pwllheli running out narrow 21-20 winners.
With both clubs vying for a confirmed second place in Division 1 North there was a lot at stake.
The home team had the advantage of the pronounced slope in the first half and started the match strongly.
They dominated both possession and territory and took the lead with an early penalty as Pwllheli were caught offside.
Caernarfon continued to press and were rewarded with a try. The conversion missed but the score gave them an eight point lead.
Though with limited possession Pwllheli looked threatening whenever they got the ball and it was not surprising that they reduced the deficit after a long distance foray. Danial Williams’ conversion cut the deficit to one point.
Caernarfon responded strongly although the match was frequently punctuated by stoppages.
They extended their lead in virtually the last move of a first half which had drifted way past the usual 40 minutes.
Their try came after numerous forays close to the Pwllheli line. The well taken conversion made the score 15-8 in the home side’s favour.
The second period saw the visitors threaten virtually whenever they got the ball.
There were several altercations and stoppages for injuries which required input from the respective physios.
A raft of penalties were awarded as both sides gave their all.
Caernarfon had the better of the set pieces. Pwllheli’s line out was under pressure as was the scrum.
However in the loose Pwllheli’s ball skills – from forwards and backs – gave them the edge. They were more able to create opportunities though both defences never gave up.
It was not coincidental that Pwllheli scores came from positions wehere the Pwllheli player was put in the clear.
Pwllheli’s three try scorers were Sam Hughes, Pwllheli’s number eight who was prominent throughout the game; Ieuan Williams, who was the supporters’ choice as man of the match; and the talented wing Elgan Pugh, whose long distance try and Danial Williams’ subsequent conversion allowed Pwllheli to take the lead.
A tight match but Pwllheli earned the League points.
Pwllheli are proud of their supporters who again matched the opposition in terms of numbers and volume of verbal backing.
The Llŷn side now face Denbigh at Bodegroes on Saturday. Kick off is at 2.30.
Pwllheli’s Youth XV had a disappointing afternoon, falling to a 36-0 defeat at Colwyn Bay.