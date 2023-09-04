This was always going to be a tough fixture for Pwllheli as they travelled to Llanrwst with a much changed side, writes, Will Martin.
Nant Conwy 20 Pwllheli 10, Admiral National League 1 North
Nant deserved their win but Pwllheli can be pleased with a much improved second half performance with their pack in particular upping their performance. The experience will be a valuable plus for this young Pwllheli side.
Pwllheli scored their one try by their effervescent scrum half Danial Williams. It was a big plus to see the return of Osian Jones to the Llŷn club’s backline. He added the conversion to Williams’ try having earlier slotted a penalty.
They face another tough challenge this coming Saturday as they host Caernarfon at Bodegroes.
Pwllheli Youths 10 Nant Conwy Youths 29
Nant travelled to Bodegroes with a numerically large squad for this friendly fixture.
The home side started the better and had territorial advantage. However as the game went on the visitors gradually gained ascendency. By the second period they had taken a healthy lead. To their credit the inexperienced Pwllheli XV persevered and were rewarded by tries from Tomos Jones and Jacob Lewis.