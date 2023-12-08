PWLLHELI 2nds are through to the last eight of the WRU Division 5 Cup after a hard-fought tie against Hartridge at Parc Bodegroes on Saturday.
Pwllheli 2nds 17 Hartridge 9, WRU Division 5 Cup
The Newport-based side are currently in third place in the Admiral National League 6 East but came up against a side determined to make up for their 15-5 league defeat at Bethesda Seconds the previous week.
Pwllheli’s victory came courtesy of tries by Ilan Jones (2) and Peryf ab Owain with Jones adding a conversion.
Pwllheli first team’s game at Wrexham was postponed because of a frozen pitch as were most games in north Wales.