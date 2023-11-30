PWLLHELI won their second game on the bounce on Saturday to stay in touch with second placed Llandudno.
Pwllheli 31 Bethesda 22, Admiral National League 1 North
Sam Hughes, who scored a hat-trick of tries last time out in the 29-12 win at Llangefni, made it five tries in two games to inspire another solid display.
Osian Jones, Huw Owen and Huw Williams also crossed the chalk line with three conversions by Jones.
Up next for Pwllheli is a trip to Wrexham on Saturday before they host runaway league leaders Nant Conwy the following Saturday (9 December).
In the Admiral National League 3 North West, Pwllheli’s second string lost a tough encounter 15-5 at Bethesda, Iolo Davies their try scorer.