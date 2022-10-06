Rampant Aberystwyth ground seven magnificent tries against Gorseinon
Aberystwyth show their strength in attack and defence
Aberystwyth 45 Gorseinon 6
Admiral National League 1 West
This was a very impressive all round team performance by Aber with their attack creating seven sumptuous tries and their resolute defence restricting Gorseinon to just two successful penalties.
Features of their play was direct running and timely off-loads and passes which enabled them to fully exploit any weakness in their opponents.
Aber scored their first try after only two minutes of play when they swung the ball out to the left and following some well-timed inter-passing, Mathew Jacobs was put clear to score wide out.
Gorseinon then had a period of possession which forced Aber to concede a converted penalty to take the score to 5-3.
Aber extended their lead when a lovely inside pass put Mathew Jacobs clean through the defensive line and he fed the outstanding Jac Jones to score a lovely try, converted by Dylan Benjamin, to take the score to 12-3.
Despite having a dominant scrum and controlling play, Aber conceded another converted penalty to make it 12-6. Aber’s third try was a long-range beauty when, after a long clearance kick by Gorseinon, the ball was fielded out on the left wing and following two long passes into midfield, centre Jac Jones made a lovely break and gave a timely inside pass to supporting flanker Iestyn Thomas who came steaming through to score a fine try, converted by Dylan Benjamin, to make the half-time score 19-6 to Aber.
They thoroughly deserved this lead with a dominant scrummage and strong carries by the forwards giving the backs some good front-foot ball which they exploited fully.
Gorseinon started the second half and elected to kick a penalty deep into the Aber 22, Aber defended staunchly and moved the ball upfield where centre Jac Jones scored a wonderful individual try as he made a clean break on half-way and had the speed to run through and score by the posts.
The try was converted by Dylan Benjamin to extend the lead to 26-6. Gorseinon then had a spell when they exerted a lot of pressure deep in Aber’s 22 but their robust and committed defence stood firm and they emerged unscathed. This was a period during which there were four interchanges in the pack – a true testament to the strength of the squad and their individual commitment and resolve.
The next Aber try was a superbly executed planned move with a lovely wrap around by Steff Rees who fed Mathew Jacobs to link with Ian Ellis, who with a classic in-out swerve beat his opponent and scored under the posts. Llyr Thomas converted to take the score to 33-6.
The next try came as a result of some clever inter-passing in midfield to put Steff Rees in by the posts for a very well-deserved try, which was converted by Llyr Thomas.
The final Aber try was another very good team effort with the forwards taking the ball up strongly to narrow the defence, enabling the backs to move the ball effectively to the right for winger Austin Ellis-Jones to score wide out and complete the scoring at 45-6.
This was a comprehensive team performance by Aber with both attack and defence being very impressive, coupled with a dominant scrummage and a much-improved line-out to leave supporters and coaches satisfied with the fare provided.
