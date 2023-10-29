Scrums and lineouts were evenly matched. Penalties conceded by the hosts meant play was in Aber’s 22 metres, the visitors pressing with good moves along their backs which were thwarted by stout Aber defence. Both sides conceded penalties in the loose allowing the other side to clear danger. It was a close game. A series of box kicks by both sides resulted in territorial stalemate. Nantyffyllon won a scrum on half way and kicked over Aber’s defensive line and were awarded a penalty for offside which they failed to convert into points. The hosts then sustained a yellow card and the visitors extended their lead from the resulting penalty.