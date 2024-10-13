Llandeilo 5 Aberaeron 34
Admiral National League 3 West
A BONUS point win on the road was just reward for an impressive display for Aberaeron as they locked horns with Llandeilo, writes Parry Evans.
The league this year will see the Seagulls facing new challenges with the visit to Cae William the first on the agenda.
Urged on by a good away support they could not have asked for a better start to the day with a penalty by Rhodri Jenkins from the kick off.
The outside half had a purple afternoon, amassing 14 points with 100% accuracy from the boot, and so important to keeping the scoreboard ticking over.
Open rugby was the focus for the day with visitors backline once again always creating opportunities .
They will however not get all the glory as the hard work was achieved up front, fronting up well against heavy opponents.
Man of the match Bobby Jones was a foraging threat throughout, just shading fellow forwards Ceri Davies, Julian Roberts and Alex Danton.
After the early bonus it was well constructed move that allowed Steffan D J Jones to squeeze in at the corner and despite conceding a try late on Aberaeron led 13-5 at half time.
Minutes from the restart they registered their second score, again starting from their own half and ending with prop Danton crashing over under the posts.
Soon after the third try came from a searing break from captain Morgan Llewelyn, and winger Jones was on hand to cross wide out.
With 10 minutes remaining Aberaeron were harshly adjudged to have transgressed and given two forward yellow cards and this gave the incentive for the hosts to attempt an unlikely comeback.
Despite their strong forays and rolling mauls deep into the visitors half, the character and resilience shown by the defence kept the line intact, and the rearguard action became the most talked about at the final whistle.
They also had the last laugh as they broke from defence with an excellent passage of handling resulting in centre Jenkins adding to his points from the boot.
On the day the final result was born from an united and confident squad, and this will be important in the coming weeks with a tough encounter with Haverfordwest away next up.
Aberaeron will head down to Haverfordwest again the following week for a Division Three Cup second round tie.
Aberaeron have made a solid start to the campaign with two wins and a defeat in the league and a 45-17 win against Tonna in the first round of the Division Three Cup.
In the league they have beaten Llandeilo and Llangadog and lost to early leaders Tycroes.
Other ties include: Cardigan v Cwmafan; Machynlleth v Caernarfon Athletic; Abergele v Dolgellau.