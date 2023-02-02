Aberaeron showed real resolve to land four hard-fought league points away with a 16-14 win at Neyland in the Admiral National League 3 West A.
The Seasiders showed patience and determination, and a ruthless streak, by playing most of the game without the ball, and taking the few chances that came their way.
Facing an athletic and physical team on a pitch that’s always a difficult place to play, Aberaeron played down the slope in the first half. The team, showing a number of changes from the one that narrowly won in the previous week’s encounter at St Davids, repelled an almost constant barrage of attack from a strong pack and a sizeable and dangerous back division.
The visitors showed their ruthless side by securing points on each of their few ventures into the home half. By the 15th minute, Outside half Rhodri Jenkins had slotted two excellent penalties, coming as a result of indiscipline from the home pack.
Then, just after the half hour mark, the Aberaeron backs had a rare opportunity to show their attacking skills. A searing break by excellent inside centre Gethin Jenkins saw him beat a number of defenders in a strong run into the home 22, and link up with left winger Bedwyr Davies to score in the corner.
The home side started the second half with determination, and took the game to the visitors immediately. After four minutes, a charge-down on the halfway line led to a Dyfrig Dafis fly-hack, then a display of great control and speed by the outside centre to score what turned out to be the decisive score.
Again, determined defence along with more handling errors meant the score board operator was not troubled until the pressure finally told on 65 minutes, when Neyland’s winger crossed near the corner. A disputed conversion was awarded, which made for a nervy final 15 minutes for the Blues.
The fans’ nails took further punishment after the home side added a second converted try with five minutes to go. Despite being put under pressure during the second half, the away pack started to gain ascendancy during the final 15 minutes. The introduction of experienced prop Owain Wozencraft helped turn the tables on the strong home pack, and it was fitting that it was a strong scrum that led to a penalty for Aberaeron at the death, to secure a well-deserved victory.
Special mention must go to the less experienced pack members, including Steffan Dale, Rhys ‘Bwtch’ Jones and Dafydd Davies, who took full advantage of their opportunity as did composed contributions off the bench from Ben Swift and debutant Matthew Harries.