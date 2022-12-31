TWO Rygbi Bae Ceredigion players have been selected for the Scarlets U18 squad.
Forwards Lois Jones and Cerys Jones will represent the region in five sets of fixtures over the coming weeks.
Round One takes place at Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday, 8 January with Cardiff v Dragons and RGC v Ospreys.
The Scarlets’ first involvement comes in round two at Llandovery on Sunday, 15 January when they take on the Ospreys with RDC facing the Dragons.
Round Three, Park Eirias, Sunday, 29 January: Scarlets v Dragons, RGC v Cardiff.
Round Four, Gnoll, Neath, Sunday, 5 February: Ospreys v Cardiff, RGC v Scarlets.
Round Five, Ystrad Mynych, Sunday, 19 February: Cardiff v Scarlets, Dragons v Ospreys.