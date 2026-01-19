Aberaeron 15 Nantgaredig 19
ABERAERON succumbed to their first league Admiral National League 2 West loss of the season, as visitors Nantgaredig completed an impressive second half performance to take the spoils, writes Parry Evans.
Life in Division 2 thus far this season, has been largely positive for the league newcomers in Aberaeron, sitting unbeaten. But, Saturday's second half performance set out a reminder that the competitiveness of the section's teams can never be discounted.
Aberaeron started brightly enough, despite the hiatus of another few weeks off due to postponements.
They weathered the initial efforts of the visitors who pressed early, conceding a solitary penalty in the opening exchanges.
The home side then began to put their stamp on the game, with stand-in No.8, Steff Bwtch Jones benefiting with a brace of tries.
One came from some quick thinking from a tap penalty, and the other after some sterling maul work by his fellow forwards.
Rhodri Jenkins added a conversion and a penalty to build the score, but Nant's kicker kept them in touch, notching a further two penalties to end the half at 15-9.
In fact, those two penalties late in the half for Nant were the perfect fillip for the visitors, whom totally turned the game on it's head during the second period.
Aberaeron were starved of possession, and regular penalty infringements meant that they were unable to make any headway, with Nant building momentum as the half wore on.
Aeron's case was not helped with two yellow cards, as they battled to stay on the right side of the official.
Nant eventually crossed for an unconverted try to get within a point, and added another only minutes before the end to take the lead, leaving Aberaeron's 14 men battling to get themselves down the field for one last throw of the dice.
This was in vain however, with Nant seeing out the final few minutes, with the final whistle bringing much cheer from their travelling support.
The squad must regather quickly, with two away games in Penclawdd and Whitland up next and a busy few months ahead.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.