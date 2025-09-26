ON Saturday 27 September 2025, Scarlets fans will be walking from the old Stradey Park rugby posts to Parc y Scarlets, before the first game of the season at home to Munster.
The march has been organised against the backdrop of the Welsh Rugby Union’s consultation of the future of the game in Wales, with each of Wales’ four regions facing an existential threat.
The march will be starting at 1pm from Sandy Water Park in Llanelli, and will be starting with a personal message from Llanelli and Scarlets’ legendary scrum half, Rupert Moon.
From there, the march will proceed through the town centre, continuing past Farmfoods, towards Halfway and ending at Parc y Scarlets.
One of the march organisers, Helen Davies, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Scarlets fans to come and show how much the club means to them, and we are expecting a large number of people to attend from across the region as a whole, not just Llanelli.
“The message has been for fans to wear their colours, bring their flags and banners, and to turn up in our numbers to show the WRU what this wonderful club means to us.”
Another of the march organisers, Andrew Gough, said: “Of the four regions, the Scarlets are the only one which has Welsh culture and language in the forefront of its identity, from the number of Welsh-speaking fans to the number of Welsh language songs heard on the terraces on matchdays. It is vitally important that this is protected in the future of Welsh rugby.”
Another of the march organisers, Catherine Davies, said: “Rugby means more to the fans than raw data, which is something that I don’t think the WRU have understood in their consultation.
“After all, what is the point of sport without fans?
“Hopefully, the WRU will see the response from the supporters and start to understand how much the clubs and identities mean to the people and their communities.”
Drivers are advised that there will be disruption along the march route, and to plan their journeys carefully to avoid the march.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.