Aberystwyth 7 Dunvant 14
WRU Admiral National Championship West
IN a game played in awful weather conditions, that proved to be a leveller, Dunvant were well-organised and, with a larger pack, played the conditions well in a close contest, writes Graham Harris.
On a dark, overcast day under floodlights, with rain of biblical proportions at times, Aber failed to capitalise on the pressure they applied with mistakes and poor decision-making in the visitors’ red zone.
Due to the conditions, handling errors by both sides resulted in numerous knock-ons and the scrums were hard fought but edged by a larger Dunvant pack.
Aber kicked off and early exchanges saw the hosts pushing play deep into the visitors’ 22 metres but Dunvant cleared well.
After a prolonged period of play where the conditions resulted in scrums and lineouts around midfield, no side had gained the upper hand.
Mistakes and penalties by Aber eventually allowed Dunvant to venture deeper into the hosts’ territory but Aber's defence held firm close to their try line.
A Dunvant lineout 15 mertres out was well won by the visitors and centre Cian Morgan crossed for a try converted by Ryan Davies.
Conditions did not improve in the second half but with little wind the rain came down vertically.
Aber fielded the kick off and tried to play on the front-foot with line breaks by the backs and good box kicking, but knock-ons thwarted any significant progress.
Defensive clearance kicks by Dunvant were returned well by Dafydd Llyr Hywel, Iestyn Thomas, Harri Gwynn Jones, and Jac Jones, but knock-ons resulted in scrums from which the visitors cleared well.
Dunvant advanced up the field with penalty kicks against Aber,
Good ruck work by Aber stole the ball but the clearing kick was charged down and Aber's scramble defence conceded yet another penalty.
The visitors tapped the penalty and their number 8 Ben Davies scored a converted try from the base of a ruck 10 metres out.
Aber now tried to up the tempo of the game with quicker rucks but handling errors in difficult conditions disrupted any moves.
The visitors managed to hold play in midfield despite promising breaks by Aber's backs.
Good ruck work by Aber 30 metres out released Lee Evans who combined with the backs and Carwyn Evans burst through the visitors’ defensive line to score a try converted by Steffan Jac Jones.
Just one try between the teams and the momentum was with Aber who kicked penalties into the red zone but attacks were cleared well.
Aber's Harri Gwynn Jones fielded a clearance kick and burst down the touchline but another knock-on stopped further progress.
Despite Aber continuing to try to get their backs into play, the visitor's defence held firm.
