Pantyffynnon 19 Tregaron 0
Admiral National League 4 West B
THIS league encounter was played in monsoonesque weather with only a handful of brave supporters watching the game, writes Geraint Morgan.
The visitors were given the advantage of a cross wind in the first period, but the heavier and bulkier home pack dominated the contact area which ensured no real advantage of the elements could be taken.
Tregaron beat Panty twice last season but it was obvious that they had recruited well over the summer.
The hosts monopolised territory and possession and the visiting defence had to be in overdrive to keep the scorer unemployed.
On the stroke of half time the Ammanford village side managed to breech the visitors defence in the corner, from a lineout the ball was not cleared properly and prop Steffan Morris crossed, Luke Lane slotted over the conversion from the touch line.
The third quarter was a mirror image of the first half with the Tregaronians struggling to gain front foot ball.
The home team scored two further tries in this period, one for flanker Liam Morris, Lane kicked another conversion, and another for prop Morris as he used route one to great effect.
In the last quarter the visitors pack won some decent possession for the first time and their back line was able to put together some useful moves but the conditions and the defence stopped them from scoring.
There were positives for the visitors to take away from the game but the biggest lesson is that rugby football is a contact sport and winning the physical battles up front is essential to win rugby matches.
Results, 20 September
Admiral National League 4 West B: Bynea 19 Cefneithin 27; Furnace United 50 Penybanc 10; Llandybie 16 Fall Bay 23; Llangadog 46 Pontyates 3
Admiral National League 4 West A: Pembroke Dock Quins 38 Llanybydder 35; Pontyberem 36 Dreigiau Emlyn 5; St Davids 36 Llangwm 17; Tenby Athletic 41 Pembroke 10
Admiral National League 3 West: Amman United 10 Tumble 34; Haverfordwest 15 Llandeilo 6; Milford Haven 3 New Dock Stars 15; Trimsaran 22 Cardigan 16
Admiral National League 2 West: Aberaeron 14 Loughor 12; Nantgaredig 0 Carmarthen Athletic 28; Penclawdd 10 Pontarddulais 21; Tycroes 12 Fishguard 10; Whitlan 22 Betws 13
Admiral National League 1 West: Felinfoel 23 Swansea Uplands 23; Lampeter Town 17 Burry Port 31
Fixtures, Saturday, 27 September
Admiral National League 4 West B: Llangadog v Furnace United; Pontyates v Pantyffynnon
Admiral National League 4 West A: Teirw Crymych v Tenby Athletic
Admiral National League 3 West: Neyland v Amman United
Admiral National League 2 West: Fishguard v Betws; Nantgaredig v Whitland; Pontarddulais v Aberaeron
