School looking to build on success with new rugby kit by Travis
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Wednesday 14th September 2022 7:00 pm
Tag rugby winners show off the new kit (Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn )
This is the new Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn rugby kit for the school’s girls team.
In the photo is Ieuan Roberts from sponsors Travis Perkins Bala. The school has thanked the Teejac company for designing and creating the kit.
The girls who model the kit are the winning team in the Urdd tag Rugby competition through Meirionnydd last year.
