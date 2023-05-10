Porthmadog’s hopes of ending the season with a cup final appearance were sensationally dashed on Anglesey on Saturday when they were beaten 44-0 at Menai Bridge in the semi final of the North West Wales Cup 3.
Although the away side managed to send out a strong squad of 23 with 10+ players missing for a variety of reasons, there were only one team in it on the day.
Port went in as huge underdogs but did take a slight bit of confidence as they along with Bro Ffestiniog have been the only teams to take points off Menai in the league this season.
However, the home team looked as if they were looking to prove a point with six tries scored from all over the park in the first half and the game was effectively by half time.
Port did have a few more positive phases of play in the second half but nothing was going to get through the determination of Menai’s unbreakable defence on the afternoon.
Although they suffered a demolition in the semi final, this season has on the whole been very positive on the Harbourmen’s league return, standing 4th in the table with a few rearranged matches to be played by other teams and will be looking forward already to seeing what next season will bring.