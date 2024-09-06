FORMER Coleg Llandrillo student Gwenllian Pyrs and her sister Alaw could play together for Wales in tonight’s game against Scotland in Edinburgh.
Prop Gwenllian, who has 36 caps for Wales, has been named in the starting line-up, while lock Alaw could make her debut from the bench.
If both play, they would be the first sisters to turn out together for Wales since 2008.
Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham said: “Alaw playing for Wales, alongside her older sister Gwenllian, will be a special moment for their family and for all of us.”
Gwenllian studied Access to Higher Education (Health Care) at Coleg Llandrillo’s Rhos-on-Sea campus in 2022/2023.
She made her Wales debut in the 2017 Six Nations, and in 2022 was a member of the first cohort of female players to be contracted by the Welsh Rugby Union.
Tonight’s game in Edinburgh (kick-off 7pm) is a warm-up for WXV2, an international tournament taking place in South Africa from September 27 to October 13.
Another recent Coleg Llandrillo student making great progress in his rugby career is Dylan Alford, who has joined Scarlets’ Senior Academy.
Dylan has joined the academy on a dual contract with Rygbi Gogledd Cymru (RGC) while he is studying at Bangor University.
The 6ft 6in lock made his debut for Wales Under-18s earlier this year, going on to compete in the U18 Six Nations festival.
This was while studying at Coleg Llandrillo’s Rhos-on-Sea campus, where he achieved a triple-starred distinction in his Level 3 Sport and Exercise Science diploma.
Dylan was a member of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s rugby academy, and previously played for Clwb Rygbi Bethesda before joining RGC.
