Division One North leaders Nant Conwy made it 15 wins from 15 games with a 57-12 win against a Dolgellau side who stuck at it all match despite the size of the task in front of them.
Fresh from their Division One cup final against Newbridge in Cardiff last weekend, Nant went ahead after five minutes.
However Dolgellau stormed back, and following a missed penalty, centre, Owain Thomas intercepted a Nant counter to score under the posts.
His fellow centre, Gwion Jones, added the extras and Dolgellau led 5-7 after quarter of an hour.
However their joy was short lived, and Nant reasserted their superiority with a try by outstanding centre Carron Davies, who added the conversion to make it 12-7.
Dolgellau lost young prop, Dafydd Jones with an injured rib after half an hour.
Nant capitalised and scored three tries to end the half 33-7 in the lead, a cruel scoreline for Dolgellau to stomach.
Nant scored first in the second period, but Dolgellau enjoyed a good 20 minute period in which they scored through wing Rhys Jarret, after Marius Jones drove on. 38-12.
But disaster struck with 10 minutes to go, as outstanding scrum half, Elis Smith, had to leave the field with an injured jaw.
This had a profound effect on the depleted visitors and Nant ran in three late tries to give the score a lopsided look