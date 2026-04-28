Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, said: “Sporting and marathon history was set at the 2026 TCS London Marathon, where Sebastian Sawe and Jomif Kejelcha became the first athletes ever to run a sub-two-hour marathon under official race conditions and for the first time ever three women ran under 2 hours and 16 minutes in one race. To then break the record of the largest number of finishers in the history of marathons underlines the inspirational nature of the TCS London Marathon. We are incredibly proud to have set a new Guinness World Records title.