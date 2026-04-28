GUINNESS World records (GWR), the global authority on record breaking achievement, has announced that the 2026 TCS London Marathon has broken the record title for the largest number of finishers in a marathon with a total of 59,830 beating 59,226 set by the TCS New York City marathon in November 2025.
The day delivered sporting history too, as Sabastian Sawe became the first man to run a sub‑two‑hour marathon in a competitive race, while Tigst Assefa defended her title and shattered her own women‑only world record in 2:15:41, and three women broke 2:16 in one race for the first time in the history of the sport.
Additionally 38 Guinness World Records titles were broken from 71 attempts including, Archie Hunt: Fastest marathon dressed as a book character (male) - 02:27:41 and Chelsea Grogan: Fastest marathon with multiple sclerosis (female) - 02:59:32.
Mark McKinley, Director of Central Records Services at Guinness World Records said: “It’s amazing to see the growth of the TCS London Marathon and this record marks the 19th consecutive year of our partnership, a collaboration that continues to offer runners the opportunity to add an extra challenge to their training. Congratulations to all the runners that took part, you are Officially Amazing!”
Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, said: “Sporting and marathon history was set at the 2026 TCS London Marathon, where Sebastian Sawe and Jomif Kejelcha became the first athletes ever to run a sub-two-hour marathon under official race conditions and for the first time ever three women ran under 2 hours and 16 minutes in one race. To then break the record of the largest number of finishers in the history of marathons underlines the inspirational nature of the TCS London Marathon. We are incredibly proud to have set a new Guinness World Records title.
“Our mission as a company is to inspire activity – and entries for the 2027 TCS London Marathon Ballot are open at tcslondonmarathon2027.com.”
An official record participant certificate is available for all 2026 TCS London Marathon finishers to purchase online via the GWR Store.
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