THE newly-formed Teifi Timberwolves ran in a magnificent seven tries as they overcame tricky opponents to win the WRU Girl’s Hub U18 Plate at the Principality Stadium.
The team only formed this year with a mix of players mainly from the Aberystwyth, Aberaeron and Lampeter areas and a couple of players from further afield looking to join a team for the season.
The team plays and trains out of Lampeter RFC which now boasts girls teams from U8s through to U18s along with a senior ladies team. Anyone is welcome to join the Wolfpack at any time.
On arrival at the stadium the nerves were clear to be seen but once the whistle was blown they were nowhere to be seen as the Wolf pack went to work.
From the kick off a great chase by Celyn Raggett ended with a huge tackle and was followed up by Captain Lois Jones with a jackle. Their stall was set.
The Barry-based Islanders tackled well in the opening exchanges and that commitment didn’t stop for the whole game, but the organisation and commitment to running rugby was tough to defend.
Lilly May Welsby was first in for a score as she pushed through four defenders to make the line for the first try.
She went on to score a second during the second half covering 90 metres weaving through the defence to go clear. A true memory to keep.
Blind side flanker Kath Winder was second to score after picking up from the scrum to beat several defenders to reach the line. Kath would go on to score a second a short while later before having to leave the field with an injury.
Next to score was Swyn Jones. After catching a clearance kick from the Islanders at full pace she headed for the line. With four defenders closing in she used a lovely inside step to check the defence and then an accelerated back outside to go clear.
Mid way through the second half Jane “Corswgan” Davies finished off a fantastic team try.
Centre Chloe Wilkins seeing space on the blind changed the attack with Number 8 Lois Jones picking up from the scrum and going with her.
Following the ensuing ruck Lois then received the ball back putting Swyn into space who then returned the ball to Lois and on to Jane who crossed the line for the biggest celebration of the day.
The scoring was finished off by Sian Cleeton who following a move down the right hand side used a fend and a swerve to get outside the last defender and go clear for the last try in the final play of the game.
The U18 Wolf pack was kept moving forward with the silky skills of Leyah Davies who was outstanding in the centre.
It was also an excellent day for a number of the U16s who stepped up to play for the 18s before a full time move to this age group next season.
Captain Lois ‘Pantypers’ Jones spoke after the game: “I’m proud of the effort the girls have put in. It was a fantastic defensive and attacking display leaving memories they will never forget.
“Massive congratulations to all involved and thanks for the support in the stadium from the younger members of the wolfpack.”