Tenby RFC 27 Aberystwyth RFC 12
Admiral National League 1 West
ABERYSTWYTH RFC lost at Tenby in Saturday’s Admiral National League 1 West game. The home side proved too strong in the pack and eventually put possession into points for a bonus point win. The young Aber side kept battling and scored two second half tries, writes Graham Harris.
On a dry, breezy day with good ground conditions, Aber had the better of early possession and territory and the game was played in the hosts’ half for the first quarter. Tenby dominance in the scrum, and numerous scrum penalties against Aber, allowed the hosts to get deep into Aber’s half and a penalty on the visitor’s 22 metres was slotted home by Lloyd Thomas.
Tenby were soon back in Aber territory and a missed penalty kick for the posts was rucked close to Aber’s try line and Tenby’s Dan Colley scored an unconverted try. From the restart, Tenby won possession from a lineout and a penalty against the visitors was tapped and quick ball handling allowed Jordan Asparassa to score a try converted by Thomas.
Aber continued to struggle in the scrums, and Tenby penalties saw their flanker Colley score a converted try. Resolute Aber defence held firm despite concerted pressure from Tenby.
In the second half, Aber continued to struggle in the scrum, and Tenby penalties saw their flanker Colley score a converted try. Tenby missed a penalty kick for points and this seemed to galvanise the visitors.
Aber showed great character and perseverance to battle back into the game and were soon deep in Tenby territory with line breaks by Steffan Rattray, Iestyn Thomas and Bryn Shepherd.
Aber kicked a penalty to the corner and, from the lineout and rucks, were awarded another penalty five metres from the hosts’ try line which was quickly tapped and Jac Jones went over for a try converted by Carwyn Evans.
Tenby were now pushing for a try bonus point and a lineout maul on Aber’s 22 metre line and rucks allowed their scrum half Dai Jones to score an unconverted try. Undaunted by this, Aber kicked penalties to the corner and from good lineout ball Ioan Lewis scored an unconverted try.
Aber were now finishing the stronger side, and a break by Tommy Sandford and good work in the loose saw play pushed into home side territory.
The final minutes saw Aber’s Haydn Beal and Jac Jones breaking the hosts’ defensive line but Aber were unable to press home their advantage for more points.
A battling Aber performance against a strong, powerful Tenby side. The young Aber side showed commendable skill, character and determination to come back very well in the second half.