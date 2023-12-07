Priority access to ticket-inclusive travel packages is available today at lionstour.com/argentina The British & Irish Lions 2025 will begin the 2025 Tour of Australia in Perth against the Western Force on 28 June 2025 before facing fellow Australian Super Rugby Pacific sides, the Queensland Reds, the NSW Waratahs, and the ACT Brumbies. The Lions will continue their preparation for the first Test by facing an invitational Australian and New Zealand side in a clash at the Adelaide Oval on 12 July 2025.