Aberystwyth RFC Under 13s will be looking smart this year as three local companies have contributed to the sponsorship of the team for the season.
Team captain Twm Williams receiving the kit from the sponsors (Submitted)
They are Aber Letting, who specialise in luxury and modern properties in Aberystwyth; Paul Donnelly Event Services, a family-run company with over 50 years’ experience in providing DJing, event and production services; and Nigel Howells Consultancy, who help farmers with their herd, grass, and forage needs.
The 30-player squad all received new playing shorts and socks, along with an off field shirt to wear to and after games.