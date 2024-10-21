Tregaron 19 Pontyates 24
Admiral National League 4 West B
FOR the second consecutive Saturday Tregaron lost a league game with a losing bonus point.
Both games would have been won if they had started quicker and showed more composure when in their opponents 22.
Pontyates had bulk across the park and for the first quarter the home defence found it difficult to stop their off loading and inter passing.
Simon Stonham at centre caused havoc as he was able to force himself past a number of would be tacklers with ease.
He scored two tries within 14 minutes, both at which were converted by Nathan James.
In the second quarter the home team gained parity and set up good field positions.
Five minutes prior to the interval Dewi Jones picked a good line to cross out wide.
James kicked a penalty on the stroke of half time to give his team a healtyh lead.
The oranges worked wonders for the home team as they looked a different outfit in the second half.
They won better possession and were on the front foot for long periods.
Scrum half Steff Turner was a threat with his darting runs and taking quick taps at infringements.
Nick Boudier at centre was also having a good game as he used his guile to create gaps in the visitors’ defence.
From the kick off Pontyates were penalised for foul play and from the penalty the ball was thrown wide Boudier glided past his opponents to score, he converted his own try.
A mistake from the restart allowed Pontyates to bounce back, after a series of quick rucks the outside half James crossed in the corner to stretch his teams lead to ten points.
For the last 30 minutes it was the Tregaronians who were the better team as their opponents were tiring and did their best to slow the game down.
On the 60 minute mark Boudier scored his second and the best try of the game.
After a number of attacks which stretched the defence, Boudier beat a number of defences to score a peach, once more he converted his own try.
With only three points in arrears and twenty points left it looked the win was inevitable.
The away team kept on infringing to deny quick ball and were very lucky that the Swansea referee did not use his cards.
On two occasions Tregaron could have opted for kickable penalties but decided to go for broke.
They came so close on a number of attempts but the winning try never came and it was a disappointed set of supporters that left the school field