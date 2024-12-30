THE bumper crowd that turned up for this Boxing Day fixture were treated to an exiting and competitive game of rugby played in spring like conditions, writes Geraint Morgan.
The home team started the strongest and for the first 10 minutes were camped in their opponents 22, the forwards used route one to try and open the scoring but the Aber defence stood firm, making numerous tackles.
Eventually No.8 Dylan Davies forced himself over from short range to the delight of the home supporters.
For the remainder of the first half, it was the team in Blue that monopolised possession and territory.
Everyone of the home team made numerous tackles with several of them being try saving.
An equalising try seemed inevitable but somehow the white wash wasn’t breached.
On the thirty minutes mark Tregaron doubled their score through a mixture of luck and skill.
A good tackle on the halfwayline forced the ball to become loose, scrum half Steph Turner kicked the ball forwards twice and the he was overtaken by centre Hefin Ebenezer who managed to kick the ball before his opponent was able to fall on it.
Somehow, though being off balance, he kicked the ball over the try line and pounce on it before the defenders.
The try was met with a massive response from the touchline where the Tregaronians were standing.
At the interval both teams made numerous changes but the contest remained highly competitive with both teams trying their best to play an open brand of rugby.
Chances were created and once more both defensive lines were under pressure.
One facet of the game were the men in back had the upper hand was at scrum time, which was key in the final outcome of the contest.
The entry of talented Wil Hockenhull into the home team’s backline added more impetus to their attacks and he had a key part to play in the try of the game.
Ten minutes into the half, turnover ball within their own half, was moved quickly along the back line, Hockenhull timed his pass to release Ebenezer on the outside of his opponents.
He ran 50 meters down the touchline to beat three cover defenders and was able to run around to score under the posts.
The try was met with a noise level that has not keen heard at the school field for a long time. Dewi Jones added the conversion.
The last quarter saw the visitors once more having the best of the possession and territory and could have scored a few tries, in the end prop Rhodri Evans crossed from close range for a deserved consolation try.
Everybody enjoys winning a rugby match but more importantly a derby match on Boxing Day allows the long standing friendship between the teams and the clubs to continue.
This friendship was well celebrated back in the clubhouse as was the officiating of the distinctive Pennant referee Ceri Harries who was thanked for giving up his day to be a key part of this contest.