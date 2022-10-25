Vacancy for media officer at Penrhyncoch FC

Cae Baker, home of Penrhyncoch FC
Cae Baker, home of Penrhyncoch FC (Penrhyncoch FC )

Penrhyncoch FC are looking to take on a volunteer media officer, who will oversee the club’s social media pages and website.

If you are interested in joining the Penrhyncoch FC family, email your CV and an introduction to [email protected] Closing date 6 November.

