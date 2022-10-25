Vacancy for media officer at Penrhyncoch FC
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Thursday 27th October 2022 1:30 pm
Cae Baker, home of Penrhyncoch FC (Penrhyncoch FC )
Penrhyncoch FC are looking to take on a volunteer media officer, who will oversee the club’s social media pages and website.
If you are interested in joining the Penrhyncoch FC family, email your CV and an introduction to [email protected] Closing date 6 November.
