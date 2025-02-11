WARREN Gatland is set to leave his role as head coach of Wales before the end of the Six Nations.
He had been expected to leave at the end of the campaign but there are reports that the Welsh Rugby Union could call time on the New Zealander’s second stint in charge of Wales as early as this afternoon.
Former Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika, Glasgow head coach Franco Smith and Ireland’s interim head coach Simon Easterby are three names mentioned as possible replacements.
It is understood that the WRU has approached Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt about the possibility of taking on a caretaker coaching role for the tournament.
Gatland has been under increasing pressure with Wales on a record run of 14 successive test match defeats.
A 43-0 drubbing by France followed by Saturday’s 22-15 defeat to Italy could prove the final straw.