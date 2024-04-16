ABERAERON secured an excellent derby win in the Admiral National League 3 West A on Saturday, as they beat Cardigan 24-7, with two tries, one each for Dafydd Llewelyn and Rhodri Jenkins, and the rest of the points from the boot of Jenkins, who finished with a 19-point haul.
The defeat probably means an end to any promotion ambitions for the Cardis but Aberaeron will still play a part in the final standing with an intriguing encounter at Haverfordwest next up on Saturday.
Catch the highlights in the video above.