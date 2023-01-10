Porthmadog held current Admiral National League 3 North West leaders Menai Bridge to a 10-10 draw in their opening game of 2023.
Port had some mixed results in the first half of the season and went in to the Christmas break seventh out of 10 in the league which is probably on the right trajectory as the new kids on the block.
Unfortunately, due to damage by wildlife to the pitch in Clwb Chwaraeon Madog, Port will now be playing their home games at other local clubs such as Caernarfon, Pwllheli and Bro Ffestiniog for the remainder of the season.
This ‘home’ match was played at Pwllheli and Menai Bridge bought a strong team down to continue their impressive form.
They have only dropped points to Bro Ffestiniog all season so Porthmadog knew they were facing an uphill battle for any type of result. Port however did start the livelier of both sides, something that does not usually happen as they have been notoriously slow starters for many games at the start of the season.
This was different though and Port hammered away against the Menai Bridge defence and were one pass away many times from scoring.
This changed after 25 minutes when the Bala import Arron Jones crossed over from a 5 metre pick up to strongly take two Bridge players over with him to score.
Not long after, the steadily improving Osian Vanstone scored his first for Porthmadog after some nice running from their own half by Ioan Evans and American speedster Anthony Quezada. Port up 10-0 on the break.
The tables turned after half time when Menai Bridge threw the kitchen sink at Port to try and extend their lead at the top of the table, knowing that challengers Bro Ffestiniog were not playing the same day.
Bridge hammered away and were camped more or less on the Porthmadog 22 for the majority of the second half. They were eventually awarded with two unconverted tries themselves.
The physicality from both sides and the urge to win was immense and bodies must have been sore on Sunday morning but eventually referee Stuart Roberts, who himself had a good game, whistled for full time which on reflection was a fair result for both sides.
Menai Bridge next travel to Bro Ffestiniog in a top of the table clash whilst Porthmadog will welcome Caernarfon 2nds where both matches are scheduled to be played at Blaenau so a feast of local rugby to be enjoyed.
Report: Ioan Gwilym