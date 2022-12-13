Clwb Rygbi Bro Ffestiniog are in with a chance of winning £5,000 and a one of a kind mural.
This year’s Autumn Nations Series saw the creation of two unique murals for the clubhouses at St David’s RFC and Rumney RFC.
These installations celebrate the impact these homes from home play in their local community and on the lives of Wales stars from past and present who started their rugby career there.
And now the hunt is on for a third club to join the celebrations and win their own clubhouse canvas.
The judging panel, including Welsh Rugby legend Jamie Roberts, have carefully narrowed down thousands of entries to the final three.
One of these lucky clubs will win a one-of-a-kind mural designed by Welsh artist, Rmer One, as well as a grant of £5,000 to be put towards the clubhouse.
Now, it is up to you to decide which of these amazing clubs is most deserving of this unique prize.
The three clubs are Clwb Rygbi Bro Ffestiniog, Mold RFC and Bonymaen RFC.
Bro Ffestiniog is based in an industrial estate in a town that has struggled with loss of industry over the years.
The club offers young people a place they can play, get warm and have a hot meal, helping with the cost-of-living crisis.
Volunteers organised a trip for the U8/10/12s teams to travel to South Wales for games and a chance to see the Wales national team in action.
The club also hosts fundraisers and food bank collections, which the community helps to support. The mural would help to brighten up and refresh the clubhouse, while showing those that use it how much they mean to the club.
One of the most successful in North Wales, Mold RFC acts as a centre to the wider community.
The club offers the opportunity for those of all ages to participate and has recently developed a girls rugby squad, with training happening weekly.
The clubhouse is used as a social and community venue, providing a space for an inclusive youth club, meetings, exercise classes and social events for those with additional needs. The mural would add a splash of colour to this inclusive space.
Although not always known as Bonymaen, there has been a rugby team in the South Wales village since the 1870s.
Bonymaen is an inclusive club, which adapts to children’s different needs and abilities, whilst also providing a support system for families.
Recently refugees have joined the team, who had never played rugby before, and the club came together to provide them with training kits.
The club is also an integral part of the community, offering community functions and carrying our charitable collections for local food banks. A mural would be representative of the inviting environment created by the club.
To vote go to: www.principality.co.uk/about-us/our-community/sponsorships-and-partnerships/principality-stadium/heart-of-the-community