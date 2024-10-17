After a 20-year hiatus Aberystwyth RFC will field a women’s XV at Plascrug once again and early training sessions have been well attended.
There has long been a lack of sporting opportunities for women in Ceredigion and the club hope to be a big part of the solution.
Aberystwyth RFC chairperson Emlyn Jones said: “It’s a breath of fresh air to see women’s rugby back at Aberystwyth RFC and anyone who ventures down to watch the women, or girls play is sure to be entertained by the high quality of rugby on show.
“With the rapid growth of the women’s game in recent years and the World Cup in England in 2025, there’s never been a better time to get involved.”
With the Bae Dolphins girls rugby hub also hosted at their Plascrug club, Aberystwyth RFC now has a clear pathway for girls to play rugby from age six all the way through to the senior game.
The club produced numerous full internationals in the womens game during the 1990s and 2000s and will hope to emulate this again in the future.
Having been so successful in the women’s game in Wales in the past, the club has high ambitions for the new squad and will be aiming to play in the national leagues next season.
Training is on Wednesday evenings at 7pm in Aberystwyth RFC.