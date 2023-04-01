A YOUNG rugby team from Blaenau Ffestiniog are busy making a name for themselves.
Bro Ffestiniog Under 12s, who have only lost one game in three years of competition, have won the North Wales League and all cups and tournaments undefeated.
The young Bro Rams also venture into South Wales and England to find competitive matches.
They toured down in South Wales at the end of last year, and beat Merthyr at their 4G stadium under floodlights before narrowly losing to a late try by Pontypridd at Sardis Road Stadium, where many legends of the game have played.
That was Bro’s one and only loss in three years after a tiring end to their South Wales tour.
They now venture into England to gain further experience of the game and play teams as far as Altrincham and Chester on Sunday mornings with the parents just as committed.
One parent Samantha Davies said: “The team has a fantastic spirit, including the coaches Ed and Eleri, the parents. Everyone is behind them 100%, this team has gone far and beyond expectations.”
The parents and local businesses have all helped to fund the efforts but raising money is difficult and there isn’t the funding for facilities which makes what this team does exceptional under the circumstances.