CLWB Rygbi Harlech recently held their award presentation evening following a short training session.
Photographs were taken of all the children attending the sessions before the youngsters and parents made their way to the Harlech Band Room with much anticipation to see who were the lucky receivers of the awards.
The under 8s all received a medal for their dedication, from their coaches Eilir Hughes and Ben Bailey.
Gavin Fitzgerald thanked parents for their support and presented the awards:
Players’ player: Under 9s – George Turner; Under 11s – Deio Thomas
Player of the Season: Under 9s – Steffan Kerr; Under 11s – James Matthews
Most Improved Player: Under 9s – Osian Roberts; Under 11s – Hari Anwyl
The children enjoyed sausage and chips (cooked by Olwen and Sian, Ysgol Ardudwy), cakes bought by parents and chocolate and a balloon from Clwb Rygbi Harlech.
If you are interested in helping as a coach or in any other capacity please contact the club.