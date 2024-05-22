MORE than 60 children swarmed the field at Ysgol Ardudwy to compete in Clwb Rygbi Harlech’s tag competition.
Ysgol Y Traeth, Bermo sent three teams; Ffederasiwn Afon Dwyryd (Talsarnau and Cefn Coch, Penrhyndeudraeth) had two teams; with Ysgol Dyffryn Ardudwy; Ysgol Llanbedr; and Ysgol Tanycastell, Harlech; making up the competition.
The referees Graham Perch, Osian Roberts, Eilir Hughes and Ben Bailey had a hectic time ensuring all went well.
The semi final was competed between two teams from Ffederasiwn Afon Dwyryd and two teams from Ysgol Y Traeth.
Ffederasiwn Afon Dwyryd B won the final against Ysgol Y Traeth C after extra time and a golden try, an exciting climax to the competition.
The medals were presented by Edmund Bailey, Clwb Rygbi Harlech president.
Club chairman Gareth John Wiliams thanked all present and coach Gavin Fitzgerald commended the pupils on their rugby skills.
He added that the club trains on Wednesdays at Ysgol Ardudwy between 4-5pm with all welcome.
All children were presented with a certificate of participation and hot dogs were served at the end of the tournament.
Organiser have thanked David Griffiths, Elgan Evans, Ellis Foulkes, Gordon Howie and Victoria Redman for preparing the field; Olwen Richards, Gill Cadby, Glesni Fitsgerald and Sian Edwards for the refreshments; Jim Procter for the paperwork and scoring and Dafydd Foulkes for clearing.
Clwb Rygbi Harlech would also like to thank Ysgol Ardudwy for the use of the field and facilities, Band Pres Harlech for the use of their band room and Keith Phillips for taking photographs.