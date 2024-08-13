ABERYSTWYTHRFC (Division 1 West) beat Monmouth RFC (Division 1 East) 26 – 21 in a closely contested pre-season friendly (four 20 minute quarters), running in four tries to the visitors’ three, writes Graham Harris.
It was not an easy game with the opponents putting up a spirited display.
Aber youth players, standing in for the first team, did an excellent job and did not look out of place at all.
This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all the staff running the club’s excellent youth system.
On a close, humid and sunny day, with a limited breeze, conditions were ideal for running rugby.
Aber were quickly on the attack with good handling, solid scrummaging and lineout work keeping play deep in Monmouth’s half.
Against the run of play, an interception and Monmouth’s Harry Whelan ran the length of the pitch to score a converted try.
Aber continued to play expansive rugby and good play in the loose and a break by back Leo Davies, and excellent support play, sent Austin Ellis-Jones over for a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
Monmouth pressed from the restart and penalties saw them on the front foot.
Centre Iestyn Evans eventually broke through poor tackling to score a converted try from 40 metres out.
Aber continued applying pressure with excellent lineout work by Osian James setting up play for moves by the backs.
Aber were tapping penalties for quick open play and were rewarded by Lee Evans crossing under the posts for a try converted by Benjamin.
Aber were rucking well and pushing the visitor’s back, but another interception and break away by Monmouth’s Dan White deep in his own 22 metres resulted in a converted try.
By the fourth quarter, Aber were starting to gain ascendency in scrums and rucks, and a tapped penalty 10 metres from the visitor’s try line saw Llewellyn Evans crash over for a try converted by Benjamin.
Scores were level at 21 apiece. Aber were soon back in Monmouth territory with line breaks and more quick tapped penalties.
Their dominant lineout controlled possession.
A solid Aber scrum on halfway and good rucking saw the backs handle well to put Dafydd Ap Hywel clear on the wing to sprint through to score an unconverted try.
Monmouth attacked on the restart but were held by a resolute Aber defence.
An entertaining and well contested friendly, with Aber giving numerous youngsters an opportunity in the first team, who all acquitted themselves very well.
A very good blend of experienced players and exciting new young talent in the scrum and backs. The future is bright – the future is blue bears.