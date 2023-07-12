Clwb Rygbi Harlech’s rearranged Gwynfor John Memorial Rugby Tag competition was held on 3 July after the first attempt was postponed because of hot weather.
The 30 games played over two fields, prepared impeccably by club chairman Gareth J Williams, were played with enthusiasm by the school children from Ysgol Cefn Coch, Penrhyndeudraeth; Ysgol Talsarnau; Ysgol Tanycastell, Harlech; Ysgol Llanbedr; Ysgol Dyffryn Ardudwy; and Ysgol Y Traeth, Bermo.
Teachers were busy encouraging their teams, Clwb Rygbi Harlech members Sian Edwards and Dafydd Foulkes were organising who went where, and the refreshments team Gill Cadby, Anwen Williams, Olwen Richards were always on hand to boost energy levels.
The club thanked all who helped on the day including Gordon Howie (P.A. system) and many Ysgol Ardudwy students who were on hand to help erect tents, fetch tables, and work as runners bringing scores to the announcer as well as Ysgol Ardudwy itself for all their support.
When all games were played, Clwb Rygbi Harlech’s president Edmund Bailey Snr., addressed the audience of children, players and parents to thank for their support, to reiterate the late Gwynfor John Williams’ enthusiasm and importance in community sport, and the forming of friendships through sporting activities and competitions, and to present the bronze medals to Ysgol Dyffryn Ardudwy and Ysgol Tanycastell, Harlech.
Iwan Evans and family of Toyota Garage, Harlech sponsored and presented the t-shirts that were given to all the children that took part. He also presented certificates from CRH to all the children for their participation in the annual event.
The scene was set and the final teams were announced – Ysgol Talsarnau to face Ysgol y Traeth, Bermo. In a very close, exciting game Ysgol y Traeth won 1-0.
The medals were awarded by Caryl Anwyl, Gwynfor’s daughter, and head of domestic science at Ysgol Ardudwy, as well as the Gwynfor John Shield which will be held for the year and a trophy to keep at the school.
The warm summer evening came to a close with all enjoying a hotdog, travelling home tired having enjoyed an evening of rugby tag with friends and colleagues.
All pics: Keith Phillips