When all games were played, Clwb Rygbi Harlech’s president Edmund Bailey Snr., addressed the audience of children, players and parents to thank for their support, to reiterate the late Gwynfor John Williams’ enthusiasm and importance in community sport, and the forming of friendships through sporting activities and competitions, and to present the bronze medals to Ysgol Dyffryn Ardudwy and Ysgol Tanycastell, Harlech.