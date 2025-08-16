RACE 2 of the AbeRAStwyth 5K Summer Series brought the sunshine and the speed – with over 160 runners taking on the fast, flat Blaendolau course and soaking up another brilliant atmosphere at Park Avenue.
From returning runners chasing PBs to new faces lining up for the first time, the energy on and off the course was incredible once again.
The mix of local runners, travelling athletes, and strong community support continues to make this series truly special.
The evening kicked off with the free kids’ race – packed with noise, excitement, and fast finishes.
Elis Jones and Lottie Munton took top spot with two great performances.
In the senior race, Janoz Vranek stole the show with a blistering time of 15:06, smashing the course record previously held by Johan Aufdenkamp (16:04 ).
With one win each, and Dylan Lewis finishing second again with another strong performance, the men’s series title is still all to play for going into the final race.
Donna Morris was once again the fastest female, finishing in 17:32 – just two seconds off her own course record. After back-to-back wins, she's now firmly on track to take the women’s series title.
As ever, the atmosphere around Park Avenue helped make the night.
Aber Social Running Club were back leading the warm-up, helping runners get ready at the start line.
The Galloping Hut served up pre-race coffee and treats, Nigela’s Fire Dragon Pizza kept runners fuelled post-race, and Alexis Massage was on hand at the finish.
AberPoeth were offering Thursday morning recovery saunas for those in need of a post-race reset.
