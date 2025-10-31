THREE swimmers and a coach from Aberystwyth District Amateur Swimming Club (ADASC) competed in the Cool Mile in Tal-y-Llyn on Saturday, 25 October.
Swimmers Peni Macy and Gwennan Filmer, from Penweddig, and Elsa Finney from Penglais swam in water temperatures of 9.7 degrees with coach Helen Ovens.
Llyn Mywngil, Tal-y-Llyn, is a stunning glacial ribbon lake situated at the foot of one of Wales' most iconic mountains, Cader Idris.
This was Peni’s fourth Cool Mile and she again opted to compete in the skins category rather than in a wetsuit.
Helen Ovens competed in the wetsuit category in her sixth Cool Mile.
Thirty-nine swimmers completed two laps of Tal-y-Llyn to cover a mile of swimming, including cold water swimming legend Cath Pendleton (‘the Merthyr Mermaid’). Cath is the first woman to swim a mile in the Antarctic Circle.
Peni (Year 11) finished in third place in the skins category (9th overall) in a time of 30 mins 41 secs.
Gwennan (Year 9) finished 4th in the wetsuit category (6th overall) in a time of 28 mins 19 secs, and Elsa (Year 11) finished 7th in the wetsuit category (12th overall) in 31 mins 20 secs.
Helen Oven finished 35th overall (16th in the wetsuit category) in a new personal best time of 45 mins 18 secs.
