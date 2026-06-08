THE highlight for Sarn Helen Running Club every year is The Welsh Castles Relay, one of the biggest and oldest running relays in the UK, writes Liz Pugh
It’s a two-day weekend running event with over 60 teams comprising of 20 runners in each team running 10 stages on both Saturday and Sunday.
Starting at Caernarfon Castle and finishing near Cardiff Castle runners are given the amazing opportunity to capture the beauty of the stunning Welsh landscape.
Sarn Helen Running Club competed in the Open Category and had another phenomenal year finishing 17th overall, the highest position achieved since they started entering this event.
There were amazing individual results with particular mention to Polly Summers who was crowned Queen of the Mountains by not only finishing as 1st Female in Stage 11 but also setting a new female course record for that particular stage.
Lucy Richards also had a spectacular race to finish as 2nd Female in Stage 1.
Saren Helen times:
Stage 1 - Lucy Richards, 56:17
Stage 2 - Dylan Davies, 63:49
Stage 3 - Simon Hall, 77:33
Stage 4 - Teifion Davies, 56:02
Stage 5 - Mike Davies, 61:49
Stage 6 - George Eadon, 61:33
Stage 7 - Daniel Hooper, 68:04
Stage 8 - Daniel Jones, 66:41
Stage 9 - Tudur Jones, 54:03
Stage 10 - Rhodri Williams, 79:32
Stage 11 - Polly Summers, 66:59
Stage 12 - Wyn Evans. 67:16
Stage 13 - Glyn Price. 72:34
Stage 14 - Ollie George, 64:54
Stage 15 - Wyn Thomas, 78:47
Stage 16 - Dylan Lewis, 79:13
Stage 17 - Alexander Price, 57:59
Stage 18 - Matt Clarke, 58:13
Stage 19 - Nicola Williams, 53:19
Stage 20 - Layla Omar-Davies, 62:44.
Ras y Castell organised by Cardigan Running Club is a 10k race that started and finished at Cardigan Castle. Sarn Helen’s Delyth Crimes took to the start and had a fabulous race coming away with 3rd Lady overall in 47:24.
Starting in the grounds of Cardigan Castle, the runners passed the site's Castle Green House before heading through some of the town's streets. The route then followed Teifi Marshes footpath towards the Welsh Wildlife Centre and onwards into Cilgerran.
Runners completed a loop around some streets in the village, passing the village's 12th century Castle before retracting their steps back into Cardigan. A climb up Grosvenor Hill then brought the participants back into the Castle and to the finish line.
First place went to Riche Norris in a time of 36 minutes 40 seconds. First female was Emlyn Runners’ Bethan Williams in a time of 43 minutes 56 seconds.
Swansea was the destination for another crew of Sarn Helen runners to compete in the Mizuno Swansea Half Marathon.
Some brilliant times were achieved as well as new individual PBs: Emma Palfrey, 1:26:40; Kevin Jones, 1:27:23; Rory Fairhurst, 1:31:28; Stephen Kenworthy, PB 1:37:34; Peter Davies, 1:38:47; Michael Tarling, PB 1:38:57; Simon Reed, PB 1:42:34; Sara Jones, 1:43:07; Nathan de Pablo, PB 1:50:00; Meinir Williams, 1:53:27; Elin Efans, PB 1:56:45; Jamie Puetz, 2:12:40; Sarah Puetz, 2:17:22; Paul Davies, 2:18:33; Dylan John, 2:21:19
Becky Atkinson was support runner for her daughter who ran her first half marathon.
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