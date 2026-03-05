ABERYSTWYTH RFC Women are preparing to join the WRU Women’s National League next season, marking a major milestone for the team.
After a 20‑year break, the side re‑formed in late 2024 and has spent the past year training hard, playing fixtures and building a strong foundation ahead of league entry.
Their preparations were given a boost with the arrival of a full set of new kit.
A spokesperson said the team was “hugely grateful” to the sponsors
“We’re stoked to be rocking our fresh new kit, and it’s all thanks to their generosity, support and belief in us,” they said, thanking Aber Instruments, Ardal Aberystwyth, Fedrus LLP, SerenMor Swim School, Scrum’N’Run and The Gym Aber.
The squad brings together women aged 18 to 40 and beyond, with no upper age limit and a shared commitment to creating an empowering, welcoming space to enjoy rugby.
Players come from a wide range of backgrounds — university students, teachers, business owners, managers, lifeguards, hospitality workers, farmers, veterinary technicians, equine physiotherapists, doctors, surgeons, nurses and mothers — reflecting the breadth and inclusivity of the club’s growing community.
Training takes place every Wednesday at 7pm at Aberystwyth Rugby Club, where the group continues to build skills, confidence and team spirit ahead of their league debut. New players and support volunteers are warmly welcomed, whether experienced or completely new to the sport.
