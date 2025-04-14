THE annual Dyfi Dash Sprint Triathlon is an excellent event if you want to try out your skills at a triathlon.
Superbly organised by Clwb Triathlon Cerist in Machynlleth it incorporates a 400m pool swim, a 19km cycle ride out towards Glantwymyn and a 6km circular run finishing outside the Plas in Machynlleth.
Six Aber athletes took on the challenge on a perfect day weather wise and came away with strong times in a field of 89 athletes.
Damian Sidnell led the Aber contingent home in am impressive time of 1.24.06, securing second place in his age category, quite an achievement considering he was suffering with a fever and was not at his best during the event.
Cara Rainbow, in her first triathlon, finished in a great time of 1.25.36 with Lynwen Huxtable winning her age category in a time of 1.29.27.
Maggie Collingborn finished in 1.30.42 and second in her category with Line Macaire not far behind in 1.32.59 and Deian Creunant, also in his first triathlon event completing the course in 1.35.01.
In only her second triathlon event Lynwen was delighted to come away with a category win.
She said: “I did this race last year for the first time but I had not done enough training in preparation for the swim.
“But I really enjoyed it and decided to give it another go this year.
“I have been brushing up on my swimming skills and that certainly helped me today – giving me a good start.”
She added: “The weather was perfect, dry and slighlty overcast with the sun making an occasional appearance and that certainly lifted the spirits.
“This is a wonderfully organised event, right on our doorstep so it was great to be able to support it, as the event seems to be going from strength to strength, attracting both novice and experienced athletes.
“I’d encourage anyone to give it a go!”
After recently completing the Tokyo marathon and being inducted into the Abbott Majors marathon hall of fame, having finished six of the world’s major marathons, Aberystwyth Athletic Club chair Paul Williams vowed to complete the six super halfs across Europe, as his next challenge.
He has certainly been true to his word as he and partner Julie completed their second half marathon in Prague recently.
They will now aim to complete half marathons in Lisbon, Berlin, Copenhagen and Valencia in addition to the Czech Republic capital and the Cardiff half marathon which they ran last year.
In Prague, in a strong field of 14,000 runners, Paul completed the race in a time of 1.25.15, securing 8th place in his age category while Julie managed a personal best time of 2.20.48.
Julie says it was a fantastic experience: “The course in Prague is very flat with the potential for fast times and as a result it attracts runners from all over the world.
“It’s also a great city to visit and the super halfs gives us an incentive to visit some fantastic locations. Next stop Valencia in the autumn.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.