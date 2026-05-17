THE first in the summer series of midweek races was this year the popular six-mile Hafod Trail and there was a strong representation from Aberystwyth Athletic Club among the 46 runners in the adult race.
In a race won by Sarn Helen’s Dylan Lewis, Rich Anthony led the Aber team home in a time of 40.50 with Iain Barber winning his category in a time of 43.08 closely followed by another category winner, Damian Sidnell in 43.59.
Bethan Rees finished in 48.23 with Clive Williams hot on her heels in 48.51 and Morgan Commins in 50.50.
Dave Humphreys crossed the line in 53.11 with Hannah Dee completing the course 1.06.33.
Iain Barber enjoyed the race and was delighted with his category win: “These midweek races are a great addition to the local running calendar but make no mistake they are quite challenging as anyone who knows the Hafod area will testify.
“They make good use of the rugged terrain and beautiful landscapes we have on our doorstep – onto Nant yr Arian next.”
Another scenic but very tough race is the Eryri Half Marathon.
Set in the beautiful Eryri National Park, it starts and finishes in the town of Llanrwst and provides its own unique challenges.
With close to 700 runners Aber AC was well represented with Paul Jones leading the team home in 1.38.24, securing third place in his category and Lynwen Huxtable won her age category in a time of 1.53.35.
Bethan Evans finished in 3.01.29 closely followed by Helen Williams in 3.06.02 and then Rachel Richards in 3.23.32.
Irene Griffiths crossed the finish line in 3.53.11 with Joanne Walker in 4.10.50 and Martin Tranter in 4.48.41.
Lynwen Huxtable was very happy with her time but admits it was tough: “This is recognised as one of the toughest half marathons in the UK and, while dry weather is welcomed, the sun beating down on the hills posed quite a challenge.
“A lovely day out though and a good showing from Aber AC in a strong field and a great race.”
The Aberaeron sprint triathlon is a new addition to the local racing calendar and offers athletes the opportunity to try out the three discipline event and Aber athletes are always up for a challenge.
Having had his first taste of triathlon at the Dyfi Dash Janos Vranek lead the Aber team home in a time of 1.11.12 securing 7th place overall and Julien Brun finished in 1.17.09.
Deian Creunant finished in 1.40.07 with Mel Hopkins in 1.44.05, securing second place in his category and Louise Russell in 1.56.28.
The triathlon bug is obviously biting for Janos: “Having done the Dyfi Dash, this also came up on the local calendar for the first time so I thought I would give it a try.
“The organisation was great and the weather beautiful although could have done with a little less wind when on the bike! But I’m looking forward to next year already.”
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