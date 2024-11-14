THE annual awards evening for Aberystwyth Athletic Club was held recently and it was an opportunity to reflect on the club’s ongoing and continuing success and recognising individual progress.
Held at Aberystwyth Football Club the evening was also an opportunity to recognise the hard work that many put in to running the club.
The most improved female runner award went to Sian Owen with Paul Jones receiving the award for most improved male runner. The best club female runner award went to Lyndsey Wheeler with club chair Paul Williams winning the award for best male runner.
Female coach of the year went to Lyndsey Wheeler with Martin Tranter winning male coach of the year.
The Pugnis et Calcubus award which is awarded for contribution to the club, was awarded to Enid Gruffudd for her tireless work with the club’s juniors.
The club member of the year award was given to membership officer Elizabeth Kensler.
With cross country competition back on the agenda for Aber AC, coach Edd Land was recognised for taking this forward and making it possible.
Club chair Paul Williams felt the evening was a fitting recognition of how the club is progressing: “These awards are about recognising the strength we have in Aberystwyth Athletic Club, and not only in the senior section, we have a very popular junior section also.
There are club activities held four evenings a week which are well attended and while the evening was an opportunity to recognise individual success it was also an opportunity to thank all the coaches and officers who give of their time to ensure the club’s continuous development.
“We are also open to welcome new members and if anyone is thinking of giving it a try I would urge them to come along and see what we have to offer.”
Double award winner Lyndsey Wheeler added: “Being a member of this club has been fantastic for me, first of all as a runner and then offering me the opportunity to train and become a coach. It has helped me from both a physical and mental perspective and I am thrilled and humbled to receive these awards.
“I look forward to continuing with contributing practically to the club’s development and would encourage anyone with an interest in running to come along.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit https://aberystwythac.wordpress.com/ or find the club on Facebook.