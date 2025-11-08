First home for Aber AC and finishing in second place overall and winning his M50 age category was Shelley Childs in 56:43; next home was Damian Sidnell finishing first in his M60 age category in 1:03:59. Lyndsey Wheeler was the first female home for Aber AC and winning her F40 age category in 1:08:00; Dan Back finished in 1:10:05; Molly Harvey, 1:12:15; John Williams, 1:15:34; Jane Thoroughgood, 1:24:02; Theresa Sharland, 1:28:56 and Hannah Dee completed the Aber AC representation in 1:32;56.