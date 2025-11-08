ABERYSTWYTH Athletic Club were back out in force on Sunday, 2 November.
The blue army headed to neighbouring club Cerist Triathlon in Machynlleth.
The Dyfi 8 mile race takes place on forestry fire roads in the Dyfi forest and whilst not technically challenging it is most certainly a hilly race.
There are two options: an eight-mile route with approximately 400 metres of ascent or an 8k route with 280 metres of ascent.
All of the Aber AC runners took on the longer eight miles.
First home for Aber AC and finishing in second place overall and winning his M50 age category was Shelley Childs in 56:43; next home was Damian Sidnell finishing first in his M60 age category in 1:03:59. Lyndsey Wheeler was the first female home for Aber AC and winning her F40 age category in 1:08:00; Dan Back finished in 1:10:05; Molly Harvey, 1:12:15; John Williams, 1:15:34; Jane Thoroughgood, 1:24:02; Theresa Sharland, 1:28:56 and Hannah Dee completed the Aber AC representation in 1:32;56.
Heading back to the roads saw runners head south to take part in 10k races.
Ed Land took on the Richard Burton 10k which is the final fixture of the Welsh 10k road race series.
Starting in Burton’s home town of Pontrhydyfen it’s a race along the roads to finish at the rugby club in Cwmafan.
With over 2600 runners taking part Ed Land finished in the top 100 (62nd)) in a time of 38:02.
Dave Humprheys and Ian Evans headed to Cardigan to take on the Mayors 10k, an undulating course starting in the town and heading out on quiet roads with a fast downhill to finish.
Ian Evans finished in 43:41 and Dave Humprheys in 54:20.
