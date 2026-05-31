STARTING and finishing in Ffarmers, Ras Y Bwci is a 5-mile out and back race to Careg Y Bwci, writes Liz Pugh.
A challenging road race raising monies for two local charities.
Sarn Helen results: Dan Hooper 1st overall 34:43, Kevin Jones 2nd overall 36:40, Layla Omar-Davies 3rd overall and 1st female 37:26, Glyn Price 3rd M50 37:42, Carwyn Favies 2nd M40 39:00, Sara Jones 2nd FO 42:34, Ryan Holmes 43:26, Simon Reed 43:50,Huw Price 1st M60 44:47, Paul Gough 44:48, Sarah Puetz 3rd FO 53:53, Jane Holmes 2nd F55 54:56, Dawn Kenwright 3rd F55 55:41.
The Ras Y Gader/Cader Idris Mountain Race with a distance of approximately 11 miles and an elevation of almost 3,000ft is one of the toughest fell races in Wales.
Starting and finishing in Dolgellau this very challenging race is ran over mixed terrain from steep roads, flat tracks, pitched steps up the Pony Path to bouldered fields on the final ascent.
Three Sarn Helen runners took on this momentous challenge posting great times.
Dylan Davies had a fantastic run to finish as 3rd M40 in 1:46:56, Alistair Vince 2:09:50, Rhys Lewis 2:17:00.
The Three Parks Challenge which starts and finishes at Cae William Llandeilo,is a picturesque multi terrain 10K which takes runners past some of Llandeilo’s iconic landmarks.
Six Sarn Helen runners supported this race and posted good results.
4th overall was Rory Fairhurst in a great time of 42:43, Kevin Jones who is running well at the moment was 2nd M50 in 45:05, Carwyn Davies 46:33, Simon Reed 47:45, Sarah Puetz 1:07:18 and Jamie Puetz 1:08:17.
Matthew Cole travelled to Swansea to compete in the Swansea Tri Sprint Race, Matthew did amazing in all three disciplines to finish in 1:31:00.
Sarn Helen Hill Race is the 3rd of Sarn Helen’s Club Championship Races.
Starting and finishing at the rugby club in Lampeter the 16.5 mile route takes runners along the Teify Valley before winding it’s way up and over the hills, fields and tracks that cross the famous Sarn Helen Roman Road.
A beautiful scenic route on mixed terrain running across some of the most stunning countryside that The Cambrian mountains has to offer, an extremely challenging course made even more challenging on the day due to the extreme heat.
Sarn Helen results: 3rd overall and 1st Female was Polly Summers in an exceptional time of 2:03:08, Dan Hooper was not far behind in 2:03:49 in an equally superb time claiming 1st M50, Rhodri Williams 3rd M40 2:11:39, Simon Hall 1st M40 2:12:14, Ollie George 2:12:27, Matt Clarke 2nd M40, Wyn Thomas 2:17:41, Teifion Davies 2:18:31, Kevin Jones 3rd M50 2:20:37, Mike Davies 2:21:14, Layla Omar-Davies 3rd F and 2nd OF 2:24:37, Glyn Price 2:25:58, Keith Evans 2:26:22, Ifan Evans 2:31:39, Nicola Williams 2:41:09, Lou Summers 1st F55 2:45:21, Rhys Lewis 2:45:57, Joe Summers 2:48:45, Alix Arndt 3rd F45 2:53:26, Geth ap Phylip 3:01:15, Kristopher Griffiths 3:07:38, Matt Birlatt 3:07:38, Eric Rees 3:09:05, Delyth Crimes 2nd F55 3:11:23, Hugo Albercski Douglas 3:13:07, Pamela Carter 3.21:17, Dorian Rees 3:24:30, Richard Marks 3.28:48, Jane Holmes 3:47:07.
The Treforest 10K starts and finishes on the Treforest Industrial Estate with the course comprising of an undulating first half with a flat and fast second half to the finish. Sole representative for Sarn Helen was Peter Davies who had a great run to finish in 43:34.
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